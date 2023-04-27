Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Barry Bonds’ Hall of Fame candidacy is not just one of the most controversial topics in baseball, but in all of sports. Everyone seems to have a strong opinion on the matter, with some standing firm that he should never be allowed into Cooperstown while others would elect him into the Hall of Fame today if they could. Former MLB All-Star Aramis Ramirez recently shared his opinion on the matter, and said that there are players who were recently elected to the Hall of Fame who used steroids, per Hector Gomez and Abriendo el Juego.

“There is no way the Hall of Fame would exist without Barry Bonds,” Ramirez said. “In the Hall of Fame there are players who used steroids. I can name 5 players that I’m 100% sure they used steroids and were recently inducted into the Hall of Fame.”

That is quite the admission if true. David Ortiz was linked to PEDs and is still a member of the Hall of Fame. However, the majority of known-PED users are not in Cooperstown, including Barry Bonds.

Barry Bonds’ Hall of Fame case

Bonds is the MLB all time home run leader. He did more than just crush the long ball though, as he began his career as a speedy outfielder with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Bonds would later end up with the San Francisco Giants, where he continued to smash the baseball. Many people consider Bonds to be the greatest player ever, while others still call Babe Ruth, Willie Mays, Hank Aaron or even Ken Griffey Jr the GOAT.

Regardless, Barry Bonds’ odds of getting into the Hall of Fame are in question. The same can be said for other PED users like Alex Rodriguez and Roger Clemens.

It will be especially interesting to see if MLB responds to Ramirez’s claim that there are multiple players in the Hall of Fame who used steroids.