Bryce Johnson only played one inning for the San Francisco Giants Wednesday night, but he used his time to make an early catch-of-the-year candidate.

After replacing Michael Conforto in the top of the fourth inning, Johnson made an incredible leaping catch against the wall to rob Freddie Freeman of extra bases and the Los Angeles Dodgers of the lead. Johnson appeared to be shaken up on the play and was looked at by the Giants’ training staff on the field. He was replaced the next inning.

A sixth-round pick by the Giants in 2017, Johnson spent parts of five seasons in the minor leagues before making his Giants debut last August. Across three different stints in the big leagues in 2022, Johnson notched two hits in 18 at-bats.

Despite an impressive showing in spring training, Johnson did not crack the Giants Opening Day roster. However, he was called up on the first day of April and has played in 10 games, including his brief appearance on Wednesday. Johnson’s numbers at the plate have yet to improve at the major league level, but he did hit his first career home run on April 3.

Though Johnson’s spectacular catch preserved the lead for the Giants, the Dodgers exploded for eight runs across the next three innings to take a commanding seven-run lead.

Bryce Johnson’s MLB career hasn’t exactly started out the way he probably hoped, but he should find his way onto every highlight reel for the season with this phenomenal catch. Chances are this isn’t the last time we see Johnson make a run-saving grab.