The San Francisco Giants reportedly hope to get Mike Yastrzemski and Mitch Haniger back for their series against the Cincinnati Reds that starts on Monday, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Mitch Haniger, who has been on a rehab assignment, will play another rehab game tonight, while Mike Yastrzemski ran bases today and felt good, according to Pavlovic.

Yastrzemski has been on the injured list with a hamstring issue, and has played 77 games for the Giants this season. He is batting .233 with a .314 on-base percentage and 11 home runs in those games, according to Fangraphs.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Haniger signed a three-year, $43.5 million contract with the Giants in the offseason. He was on the 60-day injured list with a forearm injury. He started his rehab assignment on Tuesday in Triple-A. Haniger has played in 40 games this season and hit for a .230 average with a .281 on-base percentage with four home runs, according to Fangraphs.

With both Yastrzemski and Haniger being outfielders, it will be interesting to see how each of them are deployed when they do return. Regardless, it will be a boost for the team.

The Giants currently sit on the outside of the wild card in the national league, and are one game behind the Reds in the standings, to the returns are good timing. The Giants are 1.5 games out of the final playoff spot, which is currently held by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Giants will need every win they can get for the rest of the season, and the series against the Reds will be a big one.