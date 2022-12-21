By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen took to the New York Post to boast about signing shortstop Carlos Correa to a 12-year, $315 million deal from the San Francisco Giants in MLB free agency.

“We needed one more thing, and this is it,” Cohen told New York Post baseball columnist Jon Heyman. “This was important … This puts us over the top.”

The Mets fell in three games to the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card round of last year’s MLB playoffs. Right-hander Max Scherzer couldn’t seem to find his footing as the Padres went up 7-0 over the first 4.2 innings before four relievers took his place. Though the Mets made an exciting comeback under now-Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom in Game 2, they ultimately could not take the series as the Padres sealed a 6-0 lead over eight innings in the third and final game.

Carlos Correa’s agent, Scott Boras, worked out a deal with Cohen in Hawaii over a “four or five-hour waiting period” following a “difference of opinion” in Correa’s physical with the Giants. Correa is expected to move to third base and play alongside shortstop Francisco Lindor, who signed a 10-year, $341 million deal with the Mets after he was traded from the Cleveland Guardians just months before.

The Mets now have a payroll of just above $384 million and luxury tax payments exceeding $111 million after the done deal, ballooning their total payroll to a staggering $495 million. Spotrac put their 42-man total payroll at just above $297 million, putting them $66 million higher than a New York rival in the Yankees and $103.4 million over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Steve Cohen “seemed unfazed” by the over $100 luxury tax payments after scoring deals with right-handed pitcher Justin Verlander and left-hander José Quintana, among others, in MLB free agency.

“What the heck’s the difference?” Cohen fired back. “If you’re going to make the move, make the move.”