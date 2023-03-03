The New York Giants have a lot of questions to answer about their starting QB and RB duo: Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. Both players had monster 2022 seasons that helped New York make it to playoffs and even upset the Minnesota Vikings. As a result, both players are eligible for new contracts: a contract that will be massive for both players.

Now, it seems like Daniel Jones’ camp has revealed their demands to the Giants’ office: a fat $45 million per year contract, according to Pat Leonard’s sources. That’s a bonkers amount for any player, and even more so for someone like Jones.

“This should explain why they’re still not close: league sources tell the Daily News that Jones’ representatives are asking for more than $45 million per year on a multi-year contract extension (with Giants). That’s over $12.6 million more than what Schoen could get Jones for in 2023 on the $32.4 million non-exclusive franchise tag.”

The Giants have made it clear that they want to negotiate long-term contracts with both Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. If Jones is looking for $45 million contract, though, New York might be forced to change their stance. The QB had an incredible season last year… but it’s still just one season. Paying Josh Allen money after just one year of good play seems like a bit of a risky play.

As mentioned, the Giants always have the option of slapping one of the franchise tags on Daniel Jones if they please. Doing so would keep the QB in the city for one more year on a significantly less price than he’s asking for.