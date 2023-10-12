Daniel Jones and the New York Giants have not gotten off to a strong start to the 2023 season. The Giants currently sit at an abysmal 1-4, and Jones has largely struggled thus far on the season, failing to live up to the massive contract he inked with the franchise this past offseason.

During Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins, Jones was forced to leave the game early following a neck injury, which is when star running back Saquon Barkley noticed that a Giants fan in the crowd appeared to be cheering for the injury.

Now, Barkley is speaking out about the incident.

“When [Jones], someone who would give his freaking all for this franchise and this city and would go out there and risk it every single day and do whatever he can to bring a Super Bowl to this city and this organization, and he just hurt his neck, and he’s sitting in a blue tent getting check on for his neck, and you’ve got a fan just mother-king him, that just doesn’t sit well with me,” said Barkley, via Mark Sanchez of the New York Post. “He’s helpless. He can’t do nothing.”

Cheering for a player's injury, be it on a fan's own favorite team or the opposition, certainly qualifies as disgusting behavior. Although Giants fans are understandably frustrated with their team's performance in 2023, there is no excuse for any sort of incident like this.

As Daniel Jones continues to deal with his injury, the Giants will next take the field against the Buffalo Bills on October 15.