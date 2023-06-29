Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants may be involved in some frustrating contract negotiations at this point, but the star running back is not letting his uncertain status interfere with his season preparation. Barkley demonstrated his determination to be one of the elite performers at his position with an incredible display of power lifting.

Barkley made it clear he's still prepping for the 2023 season nonetheless as he posted a video showing his dominance in the weight room as he squatted 585 pounds.

It's difficult to find any kind of flaw in Barkley's ability as a running back, as he combines overwhelming strength, speed, quickness and the ability to make tackles miss. His strength comes into play when he makes contact with tacklers. He is regularly able to bounce out of tackle attempts because he is stronger than the man attempting to bring him down.

The Giants and other teams may not understand why Barkley made the video of the lift without shoes.

Barkley is one of several running backs around the league who are finding negotiations with their employers quite difficult. While Barkley and another star like former Vikings running back Dalvin Cook have remarkable skills, running backs are finding it difficult to get paid at a high level because the position is undervalued in the NFL.

Barkley is seeking a multi-year contract, but the Giants seem unwilling to offer him a deal with significant length at this point. The team can renew him with the franchise tag this season, and that's a deal that would pay him around the $10 million mark.