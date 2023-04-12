Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The New York Giants’ busy offseason included a decision to stick Saquon Barkley on the franchise tag. The star running back proved he can still be a workhorse running back and helped the Giants get back to the playoffs while earning a new deal.

However, an unfortunate development is brewing for New York ahead of its offseason workouts. Barkley won’t sign the franchise tag, according to Kim Jones of Newsday, which will make him ineligible to practice with the team.

“Saquon Barkley will not be signing the franchise tag & therefore will not be eligible to participate when the Giants offseason program begins Monday,” reports Jones.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After a bounce-back season, Barkley was offered the one-year, $10 million deal from the Giants while Daniel Jones got a huge contract extension. The Pro Bowler previously refused a deal worth $13 million before getting stuck with the franchise tag. New York can still negotiate a contract with him and it’s clear now that that is what they will have to do in order to get Barkley back on board.

Barkley set a career-high in rushing yards in a season in 2022 but needed way more rushes to narrowly pass his previous mark. Although he isn’t as spry and dynamic as he was in his rookie season, his versatility and playmaking in the open field make him one of the top players at his position.

The Giants want to keep Barkley but are understandably weary about handing a huge contract to a running back with a history of injuries. The situation could lead to a stalemate between New York and Barkley that bleeds deep into the offseason.