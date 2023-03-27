Since being drafted by the New York Giants with the second overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, running back Saquon Barkley has been a star. When healthy, he has been one of the most dominant running backs in the NFL. But with a somewhat troubling injury history, and a running back market that has fluctuated heavily, Barkley is yet to reach a new deal with the Giants.

After turning down a contract extension during the 2022 season, Saquon Barkley and the Giants were unable to reach a new deal prior to the franchise tag deadline. With the two sides unable to come to an agreement, New York opted to place the tag on their longtime RB1. Barkley now heads into the 2023 campaign set to make $10.091 million for the season.

Even with Barkley and the Giants unable to reach a new deal, it is clear that the two sides are interested in staying together. On Monday, with league meetings in full swing, both Giants general manager Joe Schoen, and team owner John Mara spoke about Barkley’s future with the team.

“I told Saquon we want him to be a Giant for his entire career. He provides leadership, he’s a great player and we’d like to be able to get something done with him at some point. The running back market is what it is right now, but I’m still hopeful at some point we will come to an agreement,” said Mara according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

Mara then added, “We had a very good conversation. I told him how much I wanted him to be a Giant and to play his whole career as a Giant like Eli [Manning] did, like [Michael] Strahan did, like Tiki [Barber] did, and look at what they’re doing off the field now. And I think he would like that as well.”

Schoen then spoke on the possibility of Saquon Barkley playing on the franchise tag. He also provided an update on a potential contract extension.

“There’s no outstanding offer right now. Once we put the franchise tag on him, we stepped back. We knew throughout the negotiation that there was going to be a time where, if we couldn’t come to an agreement, we were going to go to the franchise tag, and that’s what we did,” said Schoen.

Based on these comments made by both Schoen and Mara, no deal currently appears to be on the table for Saquon Barkley. But, neither side is ready to move on just yet. With head coach Brian Daboll leading the charge, it appears that the Giants are prepared to run it back with their roster for 2023.