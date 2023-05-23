A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The San Francisco Giants got off to a great start to their three-game series in Twin Cities against the Minnesota Twins on Monday, thanks in part to the performance of Sean Manaea on the mound. Manaea, who pitched in relief after the Giants used John Brebbia as opener, tossed for 3.1 innings, struck out eight Twins batters and walked three while preventing a run and giving up just three hits.

That showing was enough for Sean Manaea to duplicate a feat by a southpaw last accomplished nearly 22 years ago.

Via OptaSTATS:

“Sean Manaea of the @SFGiants is the first MLB lefty to throw 80+ pitches and strike out 8+ batters in a scoreless relief outing since Randy Johnson did it on July 19, 2001. Johnson fanned 16 in 7.0 IP in the completion of a suspended game from the previous day (July 18).”

Manaea was able to lower his ERA this 2023 MLB regular season down to 6.89 from 7.81 when he entered the game against the Twins. In four starts in May, Sean Manaea has gone 2-1 with a 5.54 ERA in 13.0 total innings.

The Giants certainly would love to see Sean Manaea get even better going forward, as his pitching has been inconsistent so far in his first year with San Francisco. His high .338 BABIP suggests that brighter days are ahead for the 31-year-old. If anything, Manaea has an impressive average of 11.78 strikeouts per nine innings, which is on track to be the best in a season in his career in the big leagues.

On the season, Sean Manaea has a 2-2 record to go with a 1.69 WHIP.