By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The San Francisco Giants are still awaiting the MLB free agency decision of their ace, Carlos Rodon. On Sunday night, however, the team added to their starting rotation.

The Giants and left-handed pitcher Sean Manaea are in agreement on a two-year contract, per MLB insider Jon Heyman. The deal is worth $25 million total and includes an opt-out after the first year.

San Francisco was connected to the southpaw earlier this offseason. Beat writer Susan Slusser mentioned Manaea as a possibility for the Giants during the Winter Meetings.

Furthermore, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi expressed an interest in adding to the rotation. He felt confident a move could materialize during last week’s Winter Meetings, though that didn’t come to pass.

“I think there’s a lot of attractive options for teams, but there’s a lot of teams in the market,” the Giants executive said of the starting pitching market. “It can go from feeling like there are a lot of options to feeling like there aren’t enough really quickly. I think that could happen this week.”

Despite struggling a bit last season, the Giants are getting a solid pitcher in Sean Manaea. He posted a 3.86 ERA in six seasons with the Oakland Athletics, becoming one of the American League’s most dependable pitchers.

However, the southpaw starter did struggle last season following a trade to the San Diego Padres. He posted an ugly 6.07 ERA over the final 17 starts of the season in 2022. He made one postseason appearance, taking the loss in Game 4 of the NLCS.

The Giants reportedly were seeking only one starting pitcher. Only time will tell if this signing takes them firmly out of the Carlos Rodon sweepstakes.