The San Francisco Giants (22-24) travel to the Minnesota Twins (25-22) for the first game of a three game set Monday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Twins prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

The Giants are coming off a weekend series win against the Miami Marlins. They have won six of their last 10 games and their last two series. San Francisco is led by Thairo Estrada in batting average (.309), Michael Conforto in home runs (8) and J.D Davis in RBI (25). Three of the five pitchers in the Giants starting rotation have an ERA below 3.10. Those starters have been throwing the ball well, but the bullpen is not doing well. However, as a staff, the Giants have an ERA of 4.26.

The Twins are leading the AL Central and have won 14 of their 22 home games. Minnesota is coming off a series loss against the Los Angeles Angels. However, because they play in the AL Central, the Twins should not stress about it. They are the only team with a record over .500 in the division. As a team, the Twins are struggling at the plate. What Minnesota lacks in offense, they make up for in pitching. They have the third best ERA in the MLB.

The starting pitchers in this game will be John Brebbia and Bailey Ober.

Here are the Giants-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Twins Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-154)

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+128)

Over: 9 (-102)

Under: 9 (-120)

How To Watch Giants vs. Twins

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports North

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants will need to hit the ball well in this game. In the last week, the Giants are hitting .251. This is better than their season average of just over .240. As a team, the Giants are top half of the MLB in OPS and sixth in home runs. If the Giants can find a way to get the ball in the air and find some gaps, they will produce a lot of runs. San Francisco will need to put up a big number if they want to cover the spread.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Bailey Ober is pitching very well this season. In five starts, Ober has given up one run or less in four of his five starts. In total, Ober has allowed just six earned runs in 30 1/3 innings pitched. The Twins are 4-1 in games Ober has pitched in. Everytime he takes the mound, the Twins are put in a position to win. The most amount of runs given up by the Twins as a staff is three in games Ober has pitched. If he can continue what he has been doing this season, Minnesota will cover this spread.

The Giants will be having a bullpen game. This is good news for the Twins as the Giants have the third worst bullpen ERA in the MLB. San Francisco is having bullpen struggles this season, so the Twins should be able to get to a few of their guys. As long as Camilo Doval and Tyler Rogers are not given the ball with the lead the Twins will cover the spread.

Final Giants-Twins Prediction & Pick

With this being a bullpen game for the Giants and the success Ober has had, the Twins should come out on top. Expect Minnesota to cover the spread.

Final Giants-Twins Prediction & Pick: Twins -1.5 (+128), Under 9 (-120)