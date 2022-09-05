Giants prepared to rebound in MLB free agency after abysmal 2022 season

The San Francisco Giants led MLB in wins last season. However, they are near the bottom of the NL West in 2022. But San Francisco is reportedly prepared to go all in during MLB free agency in the offseason. Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi revealed the Giants 2022 MLB free agency approach, per Yahoo Sports.

“We find ourselves in a position this offseason where we want to get more athletic, we want to have a roster that has a better chance at staying healthy, which usually means getting a little bit younger,” Zaidi said. “So everything’s on the table for us, including going out and being aggressive at the top end of the free-agent market.”

This is an important update for Giants fans. Zaidi’s comments suggests that San Francisco believes they can compete as soon as next year. They may able to avoid a complete rebuild despite their underwhelming 2022 campaign.

The Giants still feature a talented roster. But they may end up losing star pitcher Carlos Rodon. However, the bullpen is still productive and the rotation has a number of intriguing pieces. Logan Webb is a budding ace who the Giants will build their rotation around.

They do need to upgrade offensively. There will be no shortage of offensive talent on the open market with players such as Aaron Judge and Trea Turner set to hit free agency.

The Giants will also bring back a number of veteran pieces. Brandon Crawford is still reliable, while Brandon Belt hopes to return after undergoing surgery.

It should be an interesting offseason in San Francisco based on Farhan Zaidi’s statement.