Following a spate of injuries and decline in production, the Giants wideout is contemplating his future.

The New York Giants — who are still clinging to microscopic playoff hopes amid a season of ups and downs, may be without one of their stalwarts next season as wide receiver Sterling Shepard contemplates retirement. The news appeared in a report by the New York Post's Paul Schwarz Thursday.

Shepard, who has appeared in just 12 games for the Giants this season and caught just seven receptions for 39 yards, was blunt when asked about his future.

“I’m so blessed,’’ the 30-year-old Shepard told The Post. “It’s hard for me to be mad and I definitely can’t be mad at the Giants. I ain’t mad at anybody. It’s hard to say how I feel, I don’t know how to describe it, it’s kinda like up and down but that’s just life and you got to fight through it the best way you can. The way I do it is by enjoying my time with my boys.”

“It’s tough man, it’s not the ideal situation for me at this point in my career,’’ Shepard said “You just got to find the blessing in it all and that’s what I try to do every day, try to look at the positives. I’ve had to overcome a lot to still be in this position. If I do call it quits at least I can say I went out on my own terms.’’

Shepard tore his Achilles in 2021. His 2022 season ended with a torn ACL after just three weeks.

