The Giants can still earn both a playoff spot or the No. 2 overall pick in the draft

Somehow, the New York Giants are both mathematically alive to make the playoffs and earn the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, per ESPN's Seth Walder. Though there's just three weeks left in the year, the Giants can end up on either side of the spectrum for an NFL season.

Of course, the Giants went into the season hoping to make the playoffs after earning a wild card berth and making the divisional round a year ago. Things of course didn't go to plan, but they're still technically in contention for the playoffs. They could have helped their chances by beating the New Orleans Saints this weekend, but instead their loss pushes them toward the bottom of the NFC playoff race.

At 5-9, the Giants are two games behind the two teams who currently occupy the sixth and seventh seed, with six teams in the race having better records than New York. For the Giants to have a shot, they'll need a lot of help and to count on the other contending teams to lose multiple games down the stretch.

The Giants also have low odds at actually earning the No. 2 overall pick. Thanks to Tommy DeVito, the Giants have won two of their recent game, which made the reality of a top-two pick highly unlikely for New York. For the Giants to have a shot at the No. 2 seed, they'll need to count on multiple wins from teams like the Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals.

Most likely, New York will earn a top-ten draft pick and not a playoff spot or top-two pick. Still, it's a fun statistical oddity to see that the Giants are still technically alive for both possibilities this late into the season.