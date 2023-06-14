Perhaps one of the most glaring weaknesses for the New York Giants last season was their rather weak receiving core, especially following the devastating Sterling Shepard injury that sidelined the veteran from game 3 onward.

Now, nearly a year removed from his ACL tear, the 30-year-old finds himself back on the field for offseason workouts and was recently seen running routes with quarterback Daniel Jones where, following a connection on a deep ball, the receiver took a beat to let out some of the emotions that likely were being felt during what Giants beat writer Art Stapleton believes to have been his “first time this spring” going full speed.

#NYGiants WR Sterling Shepard getting some work in with Daniel Jones, running routes at full speed, likely for first time this spring on road back from ACL.

He’s off to continue working with training staff as individuals begin. pic.twitter.com/y6YOX45sSk — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) June 14, 2023

Stapleton would go on to note that Sterling Shepard will “continue working with training staff” as the club inches toward individual workouts.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Throughout his soon-to-be eight years with the Giants, the receiver has proven himself to be a trusty go-to option in the slot. Playing in 75 regular season games during his career, Shepard has racked up averages of 4,038 receiving yards and 23 total touches.

Unfortunately, however, he's been plagued with a number of grueling ailments throughout this span, particularly over the last two seasons, as he suffered a torn Achilles tendon during the 2021 season and, as mentioned earlier, a torn ACL in 2022.

Despite these hardships, however, the Giants opted to re-up with Sterling Shepard this offseason on a new one-year contract with a worth of $1.3 million.

For both parties, the hope is that the veteran wideout can remain healthy and serve as a reliable weapon for Daniel Jones on offense.