Retired New York Giants running back Tiki Barber typically has a calm demeanor on his sports radio show. However, New York Jets radio talk show host Joe Benigno learned a valuable lesson on Monday – provoking Barber is never a good idea. If you do, you will incur his wrath.

Benigno appeared as a guest on WFAN's “Evan and Tiki” on Monday. They discussed Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's performance in New York's 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 3. Wilson completed 18 of 36 passes for 157 yards in the defeat. Since Aaron Rodgers' season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1, Wilson has thrown for 467 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions. His mediocre showing has prompted Jets legend Joe Namath to call his performance “disgusting.”

Tiki Barber calls "bull****" and walks off the show after Joe Benigno accuses him of hating the Jets. (H/T: @JimmyTraina) pic.twitter.com/rGlEg0PtQy — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 25, 2023

Ironically, Tiki Barber stood up for the beleaguered Gang Green quarterback during the show. For their part, Evan Roberts and Joe Benigno thought Zach Wilson has seen his last days as Jets quarterback, per Awful Announcing's Sean Keeley.

Barber's defense of Wilson infuriated Benigno. The Jets radio host accused Barber of hating the Jets and wanting Gang Green to win just two games this year.

“I love Nate Hackett. I do not hate the Jets,” Tiki Barber told Benigno. The latter never let up and even said Barber would share the same sentiment had Zach Wilson been playing for the Giants.

Barber had enough and turned his mic off. He then raised his voice, pointed a finger at Benigno, and said, “That's bulls–t.” Tiki Barber stormed off the set but eventually returned after Benigno left. Barber reiterated he doesn't hate the Jets. He also had to walk away so he could regain his bearings.

Apparently, Tiki Barber made the right call before things got out of hand.