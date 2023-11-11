Giants' rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito is living with his parents, and it's the best decision he could've done.

What a crazy year it's been for Tommy DeVito. After being selected by the New York Giants in the NFL draft, DeVito likely didn't expect to see any time for the team this season. After all, the team just signed Daniel Jones to a massive contract extension. However, multiple injuries to Jones, including a season-ending ACL tear, means that DeVito has seen some burn. In fact, he'll likely be starting for the Giants moving forward this season.

The stress of being a starting quarterback in the NFL can be a lot. With that in mind, DeVito revealed that he lives with his parents during the season. The Giants quarterback says that it helps him be a lot more focused on the season, per his interview with ESPN.

“It was a no-brainer for me,” DeVito told ESPN about living with his parents. “Everything that I need is there at the house. The decision was made since this level of football is stressful for a rookie, especially from the quarterback position. There is a lot going on, a lot of meetings. So everything outside of football is handled by my family.”

You don't see it everyday, but it makes sense. While living with your parents is scorned by some, ultimately it's not a big deal. If it's more convenient for the person, and the parents can afford to do so, then why not? If the Giants' new QB gets it done with his setup, then there's no reason to hate on the decision.

The Giants are in a massive hole in the season. With just two wins to their name and down their starting quarterback, things are going to be rough. Can they rally around DeVito and finish the year strong, though?