The New York Giants put Daniel Jones on IR, signed Matt Barkley, and named rookie Tommy DeVito as the starter amid a flurry of injuries.

The New York Giants 2023 season has been an absolute trainwreck. The injuries have piled up, and now the quarterback position has taken a heavy hit with both Tyrod Taylor and Daniel Jones being placed on Injured Reserve. As a result, the Giants signed Matt Barkley to the practice squad, and on Wednesday, they elevated Barkley to the active roster to take Jones' roster spot after he tore his ACL in Week 9, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

‘The #Giants are signing QB Matt Barkley from the practice squad to the active roster, source said. No surprise. He’ll take Daniel Jones’ roster spot as Jones heads to Injured Reserve.'

The Giants also signed former Indianapolis Colts QB Jacob Eason to the practice squad earlier in the week, and the latest reports also state that there is no surgery date set for Jones just yet, as Jordan Ranaan of ESPN mentions.

‘No date yet on Jones' surgery. Generally players need to wait a few weeks to strengthen areas around knee.'

Brian Daboll names Tommy DeVito the starter

In light of all of these quarterback moves, Giants head coach Brian Daboll named rookie Tommy DeVito the starter, which is no surprise (h/t Pat Leonard of New York Daily News).

‘Tommy DeVito is starting Sunday for the Giants against the Cowboys, Brian Daboll says. Matt Barkley will back him up'

DeVito, the undrafted rookie from Illinois, played the majority of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders, throwing for 175 yards with a touchdown and a pair of interceptions in the blowout loss. Now, he will be the team's starter, most likely for the foreseeable future unless Daboll decides to roll with Barkley.

The Giants are 2-7 and face the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, and New England Patriots before a much-needed bye in Week 13.