Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning had some blunt advice for Tommy DeVito ahead of his first career start.

Tommy DeVito will be making his first career NFL start this Sunday when the New York Giants take on the Dallas Cowboys on the road. DeVito is filling in for the injured Daniel Jones, lost for the season after tearing his ACL, and while expectations may not be sky high for the Giants in this matchup against a Dallas team that beat them by 40 points earlier this year, DeVito is still getting some great advice from some NFL legends.

Recently, former Giants quarterback Eli Manning broke down what his words of wisdom would be for DeVito.

“Try to throw it to the guys wearing the same jerseys that you’re wearing. That’s the No. 1 rule for quarterbacks. If I’m wearing blue today, I got to throw it to the guys wearing blue,” said Manning, per Chris Rosvoglou The Spun. “I’m excited for Tommy though. It’s a great opportunity for him. It won’t be easy against a good team with a good defense. Let’s try to double-team Micah Parsons for most of the day so Tommy has time to push the ball downfield. Of course, Saquon Barkley will need to play a big part in this game. Having the whole week to prepare as the starter should give Tommy a better chance to do well.”

It's been something of a lost season for the Giants, as the team has dealt with injuries and horrific offensive line play and is currently well outside of playoff contention. Their game against the Cowboys is slated to kick off at 4:25 PM ET.