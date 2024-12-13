For the second time in 2024, Tommy DeVito will be the New York Giants' starting quarterback. However, while he returns under center after recovering from a forearm injury, Drew Lock, who started the previous two games, is trending toward being available as his backup.

During the team's final full practice of Week 15, Lock was spotted moving around without the walking boot he previously wore, per Jordan Ranaan. The six-year veteran is currently dealing with a heel injury that he suffered during the team's Week 14 loss to the New Orleans Saints. While he is currently listed as questionable, Ranaan speculated that he might be available to serve as the team's emergency third-string quarterback.

Since the Giants released Daniel Jones, they have gone 0-3 in three combined starts from DeVito and Lock. DeVito started the team's first game sans Jones in Week 12, a brutal 30-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Lock found slightly more success in the ensuing two weeks but still suffered two more losses to extend the team's losing streak to eight.

In the three weeks since Jones' release, the Giants signed Tim Boyle to their practice squad, who has been serving as the backup. DeVito, who was questionable in Weeks 13 and 14, was the emergency third-string quarterback while he dealt with his forearm injury.

Drew Lock joins long list of Giants' injuries

If Lock is unable to play and is officially ruled out, he would not be the first Giant to do so. As perhaps the most injured team in the NFL, New York has 30 members of their team either on the Week 15 injury report or on injured reserve.

On offense, the Giants ruled out guard Jon Runyan, with starters Lock, Malik Nabers, Jermaine Eleumanor and John Michael Schmitz all questionable to face the Baltimore Ravens. Runyan joins Andrew Thomas and Theo Johnson, both of whom were already out on injured reserve.

Defensively, the Giants also ruled out Bobby Okereke, Rakeem Nunez-Roches and Dru Phillips for the matchup. Jordan Riley, Cor'Dale Flott, Dane Belton and Deonte Banks are all questionable to play. New York is already without Dexter Lawrence II, Azeez Ojulari, Tyler Nubin and D.J. Davidson, who all occupy their injured reserve list. Nubin was the most recent addition after being ruled out for the year on Thursday.

As it currently stands, the Giants will be without five of their best overall players against one of the top teams in the NFL. The 8-5 Ravens are coming out of their bye week with a loss in their previous game, practically ensuring that the best version of themselves will be on display in Week 15. Baltimore is still competing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North and a potential Wild Card playoff berth.