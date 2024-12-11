New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced that quarterback Drew Lock is in a walking boot due to a heel injury and that Tommy DeVito is expected to start against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

DeVito got the initial start after Daniel Jones was benched and released by the Giants, but he suffered an injury that kept him out against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Lock got the start in that game, and he kept the job the next week against the New Orleans Saints. He was in line to start again against the Ravens, but the injury forces DeVito to take over again.

The quarterback position has been a sore spot for the Giants this season. Jones did not work out at all after he signed his four-year, $160 million deal. It was so untenable that the team had to release him in the middle of his second year on the contract. DeVito and Lock are not long-term answers for the Giants, and they both have struggled in their limited time. With Lock hurt, an injury to DeVito means Tim Boyle, who was signed just a few weeks ago, could be next up.

Giants' quarterback woes since Eli Manning's departure

The end of the Eli Manning era with the Giants was not great, as the team struggled mightily and likely held onto the franchise legend too long. However, the struggles New York has had at the position since then make it easier to appreciate Manning's long tenure and consecutive games played streak.

The Giants expected Jones to be the successor, and along with not living up to expectations on the field, he suffered injuries in four different seasons with the team. The franchise has also had Colt McCoy, Mike Glennon, Jake Fromm, Davis Webb, Tyrod Taylor, DeVito and Lock start games for them since Manning was originally benched for Jones in 2019.

With the Giants having just two wins on the season, they are in line to be towards the top of the 2025 NFL Draft, and perhaps have the No. 1 overall pick. Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward could very well be the selection and hopeful next franchise quarterback. However, that does not mean that those two will have even a fraction of the success that Manning did in New York. The struggles the Giants have faced since Manning's retirement make it easier to appreciate the success he found.