If there was even a chance that Daniel Jones would ever take another snap with the New York Giants after being benched for Tommy DeVito ahead of Week 12, that thought might have just been put to bed.

One day after head coach Brian Daboll announced that DeVito would take over at quarterback, the Giants signed journeyman Tim Boyle to their practice squad, per team reporter Art Stapleton. Boyle, 30, is in his sixth year in the NFL and joins his fifth team in the league.

After confirming that DeVito would be under center in Week 12 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Daboll also announced that Drew Lock would be his backup. The move pushed Jones down to No. 3 on the depth chart, essentially preventing him from ever seeing the field again in 2024. Further reports revealed that the team planned on making Jones a healthy inactive for Week 12 as their emergency option.

However, with Boyle now on the roster, the Giants could make him their emergency quarterback to keep Jones permanently inactive for the rest of the season. Therefore, in the case of injuries to both DeVito and Lock, it would be Boyle stepping in instead of Jones. Jones' contract includes a $23 million injury guarantee that would activate if he suffers a football-related injury and is unable to pass the team's offseason physical. That clause could still become relevant if Jones suffers an injury in practice, which the team could potentially be trying to avoid with Boyle's signing.

Tim Boyle's fluctuant NFL career

For Boyle, signing with the Giants' practice squad sends him back to East Rutherford for the second time in as many years. He was previously a backup for the New York Jets in 2023 and appeared in three games. Since then, Boyle signed with the Miami Dolphins — who were forced into desperation mode after Tua Tagovailoa went down with a concussion — and has appeared in two games in 2024 with minimal action.

In his six-year career, Boyle has thrown for 1,087 passing yards with just four touchdowns as opposed to a whopping 12 interceptions. He has five career starts; three in 2021 with the Detroit Lions and two with the Jets in 2023.

Originally entering the league as an undrafted rookie with the Green Bay Packers in 2019, Boyle infamously has one of the least impressive collegiate resumes of an NFL quarterback. As a former three-star recruit, Boyle spent three years with UConn and accumulated just 1,237 passing yards, one touchdown and 13 interceptions.

He transferred to Eastern Kentucky of the FCS for his final year of eligibility where he had his most successful season. As a Colonel, Boyle threw for an Ohio Valley Conference-leading 2,134 yards but still had a negative touchdown-interception ratio with 11 scores to 13 interceptions.