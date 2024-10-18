The New York Giants' rookie class has impressed early in the 2024 campaign. Running back Tyrone Tracy has been among the team's top bright spots. With starter Devin Singletary sidelined, the fifth-round pick carried New York's offense during their last two games, rushing for 179 yards and a touchdown while adding 58 yards through the air.

While Singletary is expected to return for a Week 7 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, Tracy will continue to have an expanded role.

“He’s earned it,” head coach Brian Daboll told ESPN's Jordan Raanan. “He’s done a good job. So he’ll get plenty of playing time.”

Tracy's emergence has helped to quell concerns about the Giants' long-term running back situation following Saquon Barkley's departure.

Could Tyrone Tracy be the Giants' long-term solution at running back?

Tracy's emergence as a rookie is impressive, considering he spent his first four collegiate seasons as a wide receiver at Iowa. After transferring to Purdue and switching positions, the Indianapolis native turned heads during his final college season, rushing 113 times for 749 yards and eight touchdowns while adding 19 receptions for 132 yards. His 6.3 yards per carry led the Big Ten.

While he fell to the fifth round of the NFL draft, Tracy knows his expanded role will elevate expectations.

“It don’t matter where you’re drafted,’’ he told The New York Post's Paul Schwartz. “If you’re on the football field, you’re expected to produce at a high level. First round, second round, seventh round, undrafted, there’s a lot of people who were undrafted playing in the NFL who are starting. It doesn’t matter where you’re drafted, it’s more so about what you do with your opportunities when they come.’’

The Giants will face their most challenging opposing running back yet when Barkley returns to MetLife Stadium on Sunday. While Tracey has been an unexpected success story the last two weeks, New York has taken a noticeable step back at the position overall following Barkley's departure. Daboll's offense ranks 28th in the NFL in yards per carry (3.8) with only three rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Barkley ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing yards (482) with four scores on the ground.

The Tracey-Singletary duo will look to keep pace with the Eagles star during a pivotal matchup. However, their jobs should be more difficult moving forward, with star left tackle Andrew Thomas expected to miss the rest of the season due to a foot injury.