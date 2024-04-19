Rumors are running rampant right now as the NFL Draft is quickly approaching. It sounds like numerous quarterbacks are going to be taken in the first round and the New York Giants are linked to guys like Jayden Daniels, JJ McCarthy, and Drake Maye. However, a former general manager explains why he doesn't think the franchise will select a quarterback No. 6 overall.
During a discussion with Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, former Minnesota Vikings general manager, Rick Spielman, doesn't believe the Giants can take a quarterback a year after giving Daniel Jones an $81 million contract. Spielman doesn't think Joe Schoen would be able to explain the reasoning behind those decisions.
“Former Vikings GM Rick Spielman doesn't think the Giants could realistically explain to ownership that they'll use a top-6 pick on a QB after giving out $81M fully guaranteed to Daniel Jones just a year ago. ‘I'm pushing my chips in the middle right now.'”
It would be a tough look for the front office if they decide to move on from Daniel Jones shortly after giving him a fully guaranteed $81 million contract. So, it makes sense why Rick Spielman is hesitant with the Giants rumors and rookie quarterbacks. Additionally, New York signed Drew Lock in free agency and now have him, Jones, and Tommy DeVito.
Considering the plethora of holes on the roster, the Giants can select almost any position and address an immediate need. It's widely expected wide receivers Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze could be available at six overall. There's a scenario where New York could take Joe Alt as instead. It'll be interesting to see what they do in the NFL Draft, but the quarterback rumors likely won't die out anytime soon.
Giants 2024 season outlook
We're a ways away from the upcoming season and the NFL Draft will make final rosters much more clear. But as of right now the future of the New York Giants is a bit unclear. The first year with Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen leading the way was a massive success. But year two was a disaster.
This team has to start getting things together and the answer could be found in the upcoming Draft. Selecting one of the top three wide receivers would go a long way for this Giants team. Daniel Jones would have a top target to the throw the ball to (finally). And at the very least, New York would improve the roster as a whole. So, if Jones isn't the answer, then the franchise can move closer from becoming one of those “a quarterback away” teams.