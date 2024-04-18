New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen held his pre-draft press conference on Thursday, and he said he has been surprised by the number of calls he has received from teams behind them in the draft interested in trading for the No. 6 pick, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.
Holding the No. 6 pick, there are various routes that Joe Schoen could go, depending on who gets selected in the first five picks ahead of the Giants. New York has been rumored to be interested in quarterbacks, and while they could trade up for one or select one at No. 6 if one falls, that is very much out of their hands. If the board falls a certain way, it could be advantageous for the Giants to trade back and collect more draft capital for the future, which could help them get a quarterback down the line. It would be reasonable to assume that if the Giants do trade back, it would not happen until they are on the clock, because they would then know who exactly they are passing on by moving back.
If there is no quarterback that the Giants and Schoen like available with the No. 6 pick, many assume that they will pick a wide receiver. The general consensus is that Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze are the cream of the crop in this NFL Draft, and the Giants have a need for a No. 1 wide receiver. Given that fact, the Giants likely would need significant assets for them to trade down from the No. 6 spot in this NFL Draft.
The Giants did give up some capital this offseason by trading for edge rusher Brian Burns. In the deal, Schoen parted with a second-round pick, which is significant, but the team had two of them this offseason due to the trade of Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks. So Schoen does have another second-round pick to work with in this upcoming NFL Draft.
What is Joe Schoen's perspective on the Giants' quarterback situation?
Despite seemingly being very interested in getting a quarterback in this draft, Schoen did say that he is comfortable going into the season with the current quarterback depth chart, according to Meirov. The current depth chart includes Daniel Jones, Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito.
It will be interesting to see how the draft board falls in front of the Giants, and if a quarterback does come available to them that they like. It seems as if Caleb Williams is a lock to go No. 1 overall to the Chicago Bears, but it is unknown who will go with the next few picks.
Reports as of now indicate that Jayden Daniels is the favorite to go to the Washington Commanders at No. 2, but that is less certain. Other quarterbacks who could go early are Drake Maye and JJ McCarthy, and it is unknown who the Giants have interested.
There are a lot of options in play for the Giants in the 2024 NFL Draft.