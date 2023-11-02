Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale had a hilarious explanation of how good Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.

The New York Giants are set to face the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend, and as he prepares his defense to face Davante Adams, Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale made a hilarious Drake reference when explaining his ability.

“He's one of the top two receivers in the league and he's not two,” Wink Martindale said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

This is not a first for Martindale, who has made humorous comments before ahead of games. Earlier in the season, Martindale joked that he could not sleep and woke up crying the week he was planning to face the high-powered Miami Dolphins offense.

The Giants dropped to 2-6 on the season with a loss to the New York Jets last week, but the defense has not been a problem over the last three games, in which the Giants have gone 1-2. Martindale's unit gave up 14 points to the Buffalo Bills, seven points to the Washington Commanders, and 13 points to the Jets. 10 points were given up to the Jets in regulation, and the team likely would have won if not for Graham Gano missing a pair of field goals.

This week is an intriguing matchup for the Giants, not only will they face Davante Adams, but they will see the first game for interim Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce.

Antonio Pierce played linebacker for the Giants when the team won Super Bowl 42, and he was a well-liked player in his time with the team. Both teams are trying to get their season back on track.