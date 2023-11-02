New York Giants legend Carl Banks quit his weekly spot on WFAN with Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata after the hosts hung up on him.

New York Giants legend Carl Banks has resigned from his weekly Wednesday spot on WFAN with the midday show hosted by Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata after a heated argument surrounding current Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, according to Gary Myers.

Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata criticized Kayvon Thibodeaux's play, and Carl Banks was backing him after the Giants' 14-7 win against the Washington Commanders. The exchange involved the hosts shouting at Banks, and they eventually hung up on the Giants legend.

#Giants legend Carl Banks has resigned from WFAN after the hosts disrespected and kicked him off the show for defending Kayvon Thibodeaux. Thibodeaux had 3 sacks vs the #Jets but the hosts attacked him for "Not making an impact."

Banks reportedly felt completely disrespected by Tierney and Licata, according to Myers. He feels as if he was treated like a caller, rather than the paid guest that he was on the show.

The exchange happened in the week leading up to the Giants' game against the New York Jets. The Jets came out on top 13-10 in overtime. Thibodeaux had three sacks, three tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and a forced fumble on his first sack in the game. It brought Thibodeaux's sack total for the season to 8.5. He has more than doubled his total of four sacks in his rookie season, according to Pro Football Reference.

Thibodeaux has had a solid season so far in 2023, despite the Giants' struggles and falling to 2-6. There have been legitimate criticisms of him when it comes to being a consistent disruptor as a former No. 5 overall pick. He was one against the Jets, which was arguably his best game since coming into the NFL.

Banks will still call Giants games with play-by-play announcer Bob Papa on WFAN, despite resigning from the weekly spot on Wednesdays with Tierney and Licata.