Saquon Barkley speaks up about the unfortunate injury suffered by quarterback Daniel Jones in the Giants' loss to the Raiders in Week 9.

The New York Giants are in the middle of an excruciating 2023 NFL season. Not only do they only have two wins to show after nine weeks of football, but they also are facing the potential of losing starting quarterback Daniel Jones for the rest of the 2023 campaign due to an injury he suffered in a 30-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Jones left the Raiders game in the second quarter due to a non-contact knee injury that is believed to be a torn ACL. However, Giants running back Saquoon Barkley is not yet ready to throw in the towel with regard to the fate of Jones this season.

“I'm not going to jump the gun or anything,” Saquon Barkley said of Jones following the brutal loss to the Raiders (h/t Jordan Raanan of ESPN) “I'm not going to sit here and speak for [Jones]. You don't know until you get an MRI. Pray for him. He knows I got his back no matter what. We got his back no matter what. … You never know until you have to get an MRI.”

Jones just signed a four-year extension deal worth $160 million with the Giants back in March.

Should it turn out to be a season-ending injury for Jones, the Giants can be expected to turn to Tommy DeVito as their starting quarterback in Week 10's Sunday Night Football showdown at home versus Zach Wilson and the New York Jets.

DeVito, who was not among those selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, entered the Raiders game in lieu of Jones and proceeded to play, well, like a rookie. He went 15-for-20 with a touchdown and two interceptions, while also getting sacked six times for a loss of 29 yards.

The already low floor and ceiling of New York's offense could get lower if DeVito gets the nod as the team's starter going forward, with Tyrod Taylor still on the injured reserve. On the season, the Giants are last in the NFL with just 11.2 points per game.

If anything, Barkley can expect to have a bigger load on offense with Jones out and an untested quarterback under center for the Giants.