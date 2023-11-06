The Las Vegas Raiders seem to have having so much fun now that Josh McDaniels is no longer with the team's head coach.

All is fine in Raiders Nation it seems. Less than a week after Josh McDaniels was handed his walking papers and replaced by Antonio Pierce on an interim basis, the Las Vegas Raiders got down to work and scored a 30-6 win in Week 9 at home at the expense of the lethargic New York Giants.

The Raiders even smoked Cubans in the locker room following the victory, a clear sign of a drastic shift in mood among the players compared to the time when McDaniels was still running the show for the team. Social media certainly took notice of that.

“This is celebrating Josh McDaniels’ dismissal, really!” commented Michael Fabiano of Sports Illustrated.

“Football is supposed to be fun. The fun, good vibes are back from front office to the worldwide fanbase,” posted X user @MsAutumnWind.

“Josh McDaniels is an energy vampire,” said Matt Harmon of Yahoo Sports.

“Man, this team hated McDaniels lol,” opined Adam Kramer.

From Tyler Polumbus: “I’ve never related to the raiders more than this. I don’t think those victory cigars were just because of the win! Josh is gonna Josh and people are going to celebrate when they no longer have to deal with Josh.”

McDaniels was fired by the Raiders after an embarrassing 26-14 loss on the road to the Detroit Lions in Week 8.

Even though the Giants were not a legitimate test for Las Vegas, scoring a win against New York and preventing a three-game losing skid just days after a new head coach was named certainly doesn't reflect well on the image of McDaniels — let alone the kind of celebration Maxx Crosby and company had in the locker room.