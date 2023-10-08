The New York Giants fell to 1-4 on the season after suffering a 31-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 5, and safety Xavier McKinney had an interesting response after he was questioned on some of the big plays that the defense gave up in the loss.

“What we're not gonna do is keep blaming the defense,” Xavier McKinney said, via Dan Duggan of The Athletic. “We lost as a team and it is what it is.”

McKinney was asked specifically about Tyreek Hill's 69-yard touchdown that made the score 24-10 Dolphins, which Fox analyst Jonathan Vilma said was on McKinney because he blew the coverage. McKinney pushed back on Jonathan Vilma's assertion.

“That's not accurate at all. Who was on the broadcast?” McKinney said, via Duggan. “Oh, okay. He don't know what he's talking about then. He don't know football. He don't know coverages, clearly.”

No one truly knows what McKinney's responsibility was. It appears that rookie cornerback Tre Hawkins III was beaten on the Tyreek Hill touchdown, but it is unknown whether or not he was expecting safety help over the top form McKinney.

Regardless, most people who have watched the Giants know that the offensive struggles have been the biggest problem with the team. However, that does not mean that the defense has been perfect. The Giants fell down early against the Dolphins because of the performance of the defense.

The Giants fanbase will undoubtedly be annoyed by this response. It has been a nightmare season, and deflecting blame, no matter what unit you are a part of, will not go over well.