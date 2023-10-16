New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor stepped in for the injured Daniel Jones and put his team in a situation to beat the Buffalo Bills on the last play of the game, but a controversial no-call in the endzone for defensive pass interference led to an incompletion and another Giants loss on Sunday night.

Should the Bills have been called for holding on the last play (a pass in the end zone to Giants TE Darren Waller)? NBC #SNF rules analyst Terry McAulay talks it over with Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth. 🏈🦓📺🎙️ pic.twitter.com/gDq0cFH8tg — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 16, 2023

The attempted game-winning touchdown pass from Tyrod Taylor to Darren Waller was ruled incomplete with no flags on the play, resulting in one of the most controversial finishes of the 2023 NFL season.

Tyrod Taylor's reaction to the last play in Bills-Giants game

Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor threw for 200 yards in making his first start in two years. Taylor was also facing his former team, after going 22-20 over three seasons in Buffalo from 2015-17.

Taylor shared his reaction to the game's last play, via ESPN.

“It’s tough to go out on that one, especially when we did as much as we did to get into that situation,” Taylor said. “Any loss hurts. … Whether or not it hurts more because it’s in Buffalo, I wouldn’t say that.”

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll gave his response to not being able to score on multiple short-yardage situations throughout the game, via ESPN.

“It came down to 1 yard and just missed it,” coach Brian Daboll said. “We got it down there four times and we didn’t put it in. That’s really the difference in the game, not being able to punch it in the end zone.”

The Giants are now 1-5 after the tough Sunday night loss to the Bills, and will play a critical NFC East division matchup in Week 7 against the Washington Commanders at home, where Daniel Jones is expected to take back the starting quarterback position from Tyrod Taylor.