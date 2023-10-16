Losing a blowout game hurts, but losing a heartbreaker hurts even more. That's doubly true for an underdog team that came oh-so-close to beating a powerhouse. That's exactly what happened to the New York Giants in their gut-wrenching loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night.

New York came into the game as clear underdogs. The Bills were one of the best teams in the league, and the Giants… well, were the Giants. However, New York came into the game with a confidence rarely seen from them. They came close to being an ailing Buffalo team… but unfortunately, their final drive did not result in a touchdown.

Despite that, the Giants should feel happy about the game, right? After all, they kept it close against a supposed contender in Buffalo. However, head coach Brian Daboll doesn't see things that way. The former Buffalo OC-turned-head coach said that the Giants cannot be content with “almost winning” in the NFL, per Giants Wire.

“I mean, you don’t get trophies for trying,” Daboll told reporters after the game. “It’s the National Football League. Came down to one yard and just missed it. Didn’t get it.”

The Giants still somehow had a chance to win the game in regulation. The final drive of the game saw New York march down the field and get all the way to Buffalo's one-yard line. Unfortunately, they were not able to finish the drive, with Buffalo running down the clock.

This season has been an unmitigated disaster for the Giants. After starting the season 5-1 last year, New York finds themselves in a 1-5 hole this season. Can New York bounce back and somehow make the playoffs again?