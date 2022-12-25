By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The New York Giants came up short in Week 16 against the Minnesota Vikings, suffering a 27-24 defeat via a game-winning field goal from kicker Greg Joseph. Despite falling to 8-6-1 on the year, Giants running back Saquon Barkley isn’t too hung up on the loss. The Giants need just one win to punch their playoff tickets, and they’ll have a great chance to do exactly that on their home turf against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17. In Barkley’s eyes, this is an ideal situation.

Via Jordan Raanan of ESPN:

“We control our own destiny,” said Barkley. “Win and you’re in. At home. That’s beautiful.”

While the Giants could have clinched their postseason berth on Saturday, some costly mistakes saw the result go in favor of the Vikings. It’s disappointing, to say the least, but as Barkley points out, they’ll have another shot at reaching the playoffs next week, in what figures to be a more manageable situation on their home field at Metlife Stadium.

A win would land the Giants in the playoffs for the first time in five seasons, and would cap off what has been a remarkable turnaround in the first year of the Brian Daboll era. If they’re unable to get the job done in Week 17 vs. the Colts, they’ll have one last chance on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18.

This season, Saquon Barkley has had a major bounce-back year. After injuries derailed much of his first four seasons, the 26-year-old has logged 283 carries for 1,254 yards and 10 touchdowns. A playoff berth would be the cherry on top of a surprisingly solid season for the Giants, and while they didn’t punch their ticket on Saturday, they’re far from out.