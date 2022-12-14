By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is expected to practice before a game against the Washington Commanders after suffering an injury last week, according to a tweet from ESPN NFL Nation reporter Jordan Raanan.

The Giants planned to limit Barkley’s snaps against the Eagles last week even after he was cleared to play without any restrictions. Though they didn’t have a snap limit in mind, head coach Brian Daboll said, the Giants’ staff wanted to “be smart” with the fifth-year running back in hopes of aiding in a full recovery process. Saquon Barkley played in about 80% of the team’s snaps before he suited up against Philadelphia, said a report from ESPN, but he played just 32.3% of the team’s offensive snaps in MetLife Stadium last Sunday.

Saquon Barkley finished the night with 28 rushing yards on nine attempts for the Giants, 12 behind the total quarterback Tyrod Taylor earned after he one-upped an eight-yard rush with a 32-yard scramble late in the fourth quarter.

A game that fell out of reach of the slipping Giants, falling to a 20-point deficit for the second time that night after Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts punched in a 10-yard rush late in the third quarter, also played a large part in keeping Barkley on the sidelines in favor of backs Gary Brightwell and and Matt Breida. The pair combined for 29 yards on eight attempts against the Eagles.

“It was part of the game plan,” Saquon Barkley said in a postgame conference. “Obviously, I would love to play a lot more.

“The reason why I didn’t play as much is not because my neck. They just played great. We got whooped. We just have to do better as a team. It starts with the leaders, it starts with myself.”

The Giants will kick off against the Commanders at 8:20 p.m. EST on Sunday at FedEx Field. The game will be broadcasted on NBC.