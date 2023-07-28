The San Francisco Giants could be one of the teams that has a chance to add one or two key position players prior to the trade deadline. A number of teams may want to do just that, but the Giants appear to have the pitching capital to entice more talent than a majority of the other teams. One of the pitchers whom the Giants are likely to make available is Alex Wood.

The left-hander is in the final year of a 2-year, $25 million deal with the Giants. It appears that a trade from the Giants would serve Wood's interests more than staying with the team. He is not happy that he has been used frequently as an opener. He wants to return to the starter's role.

“Obviously, I want to start,” Wood said. “That’s been the pretty clear message from me to our staff this whole time. I had two bad starts. We’re 6-3 in games I do start — 6-2 if you take away when I hurt my hamstring in Miami (April 18). We’ll see what it’s like moving forward. It’s kind of out of my hands. But I definitely want to take the ball to start the game, for sure.”

The 32-year-old Wood is not a hard thrower, but he has been able to survive 11 seasons in the big leagues because he has been successful at moving the ball around and changing speeds on a consistent basis.

Alex Wood has a 5-4 record to this point in the season along with a 4.75 earned run average and 51 strikeouts in 60.2 innings