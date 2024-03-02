After the early portion of his career was marred by off-the-field issues that led to a season-long suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, tight end Darren Waller returned in spectacular form in 2019, catching 90 balls for 1,145 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Raiders. The next year, Waller was even better, pulling in 107 receptions for 1,196 yards and 9 touchdowns, a season-long performance impressive enough to earn Waller what is so far the only Pro Bowl nod in his career. After back-to-back injury-plagued seasons in which Waller played in only 20 games total for Las Vegas, he was traded to the New York Giants ahead of the 2023 NFL season.
With the Giants, Waller was again hampered by injuries, and his production suffered because of it. Combined with inconsistent quarterback play from Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor and Tommy DeVito, Waller — who was limited to just 12 games — had 52 receptions for 552 yards and only one touchdown.
While it may seem like Waller has spent very little time in the league, he'll be turning 32 years old in the middle of September, and for tight ends, that's about the age that retirement becomes a realistic possibility. Despite his agent Drew Rosenhaus speaking with the Giants and offering some sort of reassurance that Waller would be playing in the 2024 season, Waller himself still hasn't made up his mind.
“I have not made a decision either way,’’ Waller shared with Paul Schwartz and Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. Waller is due to make $10.5 million in base salary this season and count $14 million on the salary cap. Despite the substantial cap hit, the Giants have no intention of making him a cap casualty, per Schwartz and Dunleavy.
The Giants have the sixth pick in the Draft, which might be a smidge early for Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, the consensus #1 tight end on draft boards. But with Waller's future uncertain, New York would be wise to consider finding his eventual replacement.