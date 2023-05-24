The San Francsico Giants (24-24) are going for the sweep as they take on the Minnesota Twins (25-24) Wednesday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Twins prediction and pick while we let you know how to watch, as well.

In the first two games of this series, the Giants have just 15 hits and they are batting .214. Michael Conforto leads the team with three hits in the two games. All three of those hits are for extra bases, including two home runs. Conforto has also driven in five of the eight runs scored by the Giants. San Francisco has not had anybody else hit a home run this series, but Blake Sabol does have two doubles. On the mound, The Giants have given up just four runs. Their bullpen has given up only one run in 7 1/3 innings pitched. In 18 innings pitched this series, the Giants have struck out 27 batters and walked only five while allowing 10 hits.

The Twins have 10 hits in the two games this series. Byron Buxton, Kyle Garlic and Michael Taylor have each hit a home run, though. Buxton, Carlos Correa and Donovan Solano have combined for six of the 10 hits. The Twins are batting a brutal .161 on the series, but they have struggled all year at the plate. On the mound, the Twins have 22 strikeouts to nine walks in 18 innings pitched. Their bullpen has been good, though. In eight innings pitched, Minnesota’s relievers have allowed two runs on six hits while striking out 14.

Anthony DeSclafani will start for the Giants while Joe Ryan takes the mound for the Twins.

Here are the Giants-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Twins Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-146)

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+122)

Over: 7.5 (-108)

Under: 7.5 (-112)

How To Watch Giants vs. Twins

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports North

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 1:10 PM ET/10:10 AM PT

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

DeSclafani has been having a good season. In nine starts, DeSclafani has thrown 55 1/3 innings pitched, allowed 48 hits and struck out 41. He has also walked just seven batters and given up only four home runs. The right-hander has a 3.09 ERA in those nine starts and a very good WHIP of 0.99. The Twins are not a good hitting team and they have not proven anything different in the first two games of this series. Minnesota is tied for the sixth-lowest batting average in the MLB this season. They also lead the MLB in strikeouts with 485, 13 more than the team behind them. DeSclafani should be able to shut down the Twins in this game and help the Giants cover the spread.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Joe Ryan is having a great season. He has the seventh lowest ERA in the MLB (2.25), second most wins (6), tied for the most quality starts (8), 14th best K/9 (10.6) and second lowest WHIP (0.89). Coming into this game, Ryan is definitely one of the frontrunners for AL Cy Young. The Giants have not been hitting all that well this series, and on the season they are batting .240 with the third most strikeouts in the MLB. Ryan not only has a great opportunity go deep into this game, but he can easily punch out eight or nine batters. If the Twins want to cover the spread, he will need to really shut down the Giants, but this is something that is very possible.

Final Giants-Twins Prediction & Pick

Expect a pitchers duel in this game. The Twins do not score, but neither do the Giants. With DeSclafani and Ryan on the mound, this game is bound to be low scoring. The Giants should cover the spread, though. The Twins just do not hit good enough to win this game by two or more runs.

Final Giants-Twins Prediction & Pick: Giants +1.5 (-146), Under 7.5 (-112)