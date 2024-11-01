The New York Giants could get a key player back in Week 9 as they are set to face the Washington Commanders. Running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. left their Monday Night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after his helmet slammed on the turf, and he was placed in concussion protocol.

Tracy did not practice to start the week but was limited on Thursday. Now, it looks like the running back is trending in the right direction to play in Week 9, according to Giants’ beat writer Pat Leonard.

“Tyrone Tracy Jr. is progressing again today. Barring an unexpected setback, the Giants’ top RB is expected to be cleared from the concussion protocol and start Sunday,” Leonard tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Giants continue to look for answers on offense

The Giants are 2-6 this season, and they’re looking for answers, especially after their loss to the Steelers in Week 8. Both sides of the football didn’t have great games, but the offense couldn’t get much going, as they went 5-of-15 on third-down efficiency.

After the game, Daniel Jones looked frustrated, something that is know seen much from the quarterback.

“After the game and when it doesn’t go well when you have a game like that, you’re going to be frustrated,” Jones said, “I think everybody feels the same way. I think not finishing several of these games and not getting the results that we want, yeah, it can drive everybody to work harder and to put ourselves in a position to finish those games.”

“He’s usually pretty level-headed,” Daboll said. “I want him to be him, but I don’t mind emotion.”

The Giants are looking for anything that can work for them to start winning games again. Tyrone Tracy Jr. isn’t the obvious answer, but he can help improve the running game, which can open up the field if it’s working.