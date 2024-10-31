If there were any hope that the New York Giants could turn their 2024 season around, it went out the door on Monday night when the G-Men fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a primetime showdown. It's not as if many prognosticators expected a Giants win, but with the loss, New York fell to 2-6 on the season, and it seems as if the Daniel Jones experience may have finally reached its breaking point.

Throughout the game, Daniel Jones was animated on the Giants sideline, expressing frustration in a way that can be considered uncharacteristic for the six-year pro. Immediately after the game, Jones' frustration didn't subside, and in the days since then, he hasn't shied away from expressing what he's been feeling. But Giants head coach Brian Daboll is fine with that.

“He's usually pretty level-headed,” Daboll said, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. “I want him to be him, but I don't mind emotion.”

Frankly, it would be a surprise if Daniel Jones weren't frustrated. He went 12-25 as the starter for the New York Giants in his first three NFL seasons. In year four, his first under Brian Daboll, it looked like Jones was turning a corner. He threw for a career high 3,205 yards, added 708 yards on the ground, and the Giants went 9-6-1 and won a Wild Card Round game against the Minnesota Vikings.

In the two years since the 2022 season, Daniel Jones has dealt with a litany of injuries and the Giants have crashed back to earth. Danny Dimes is just 3-11 in his last 14 starts, and in his last three games this season — three Giants losses — Jones hasn't thrown a touchdown pass. To make matters worse, Jones has even been benched for back-up Drew Lock.

“After the game and when it doesn't go well when you have a game like that, you're going to be frustrated,” Jones said, “I think everybody feels the same way. I think not finishing several of these games and not getting the results that we want, yeah, it can drive everybody to work harder and to put ourselves in a position to finish those games.”

Battered Daniel Jones could be on his way out of New York

The Giants offense is in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Currently, New York is 31st in scoring, and last season they were 30th. Unfortunately, Daniel Jones just isn't the guy who is capable of giving the Giants that jolt.

The widespread expectation is that at the conclusion of the 2024 season, the New York Giants will cut their losses and cut Daniel Jones. Assuming the standings hold up, the Giants would have a top ten pick, at worst, in the 2025 NFL Draft, giving the G-Men another swing at drafting their quarterback of the future, who they could pair with a few promising pieces that have recently arrived in the Big Apple. Most notably, stud rookie wideout Malik Nabers and 5th round rookie running back Tyrone Tracy.