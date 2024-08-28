ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two playoff hopefuls face off as the San Francisco Giants face the Milwaukee Brewers. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Brewers prediction and pick.

Giants-Brewers Projected Starters

Hayden Birdsong vs. Aaron Civale

Hayden Birdsong (3-3) with a 4.57 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP

Last Start: Birdsong went four innings in the last week with a hit and four walks. He would not give up a run and take a no-decision as the Giants lost in ten innings to the Mariners.

2024 Road Splits: Birdsong is 2-2 on the road with a 4.78 ERA and a .213 opponent batting average.

Aaron Civale (4-8) with a 4.84 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP

Last Start: Civale went four innings, giving up four hits, four walks, and a home run. He would surrender three runs, but take the no-decision as the Brewers beat the Athletics.

2024 Home Splits: Civale is 3-5 in 13 starts at home. He has a 3.47 ERA and a .245 opponent batting average at home.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Brewers Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +118

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -138

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Giants vs. Brewers

Time: 2:10 PM ET/ 11:10 AM PT

TV: NBCSBA/BSWI

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants are 16th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 17th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging percentage. Matt Chapman leads the way this year. He is hitting .246 on the year with a .333 on-base percentage. He has 21 home runs, 64 RBIS, and has scored 87 times. Joining him in having a solid year is Heliot Ramos. He is hitting .283 on the year with a .340 on-base percentage. Ramos has 20 home runs, 64 RBIs, and 41 runs scored. Rounding out the top bats is Michael Conforto. He is hitting just .229 this year but with a .308 on-base percentage. He has 14 home runs, 53 RBIs and 40 runs scored this year.

Heliot Ramos has also been great over the last week. He is hitting .368 in the last week with a .455 on-base percentage. Ramos has two home runs, and six RBIs, and has scored five runs in the last week. Thario Estrada is also hitting well. He is hitting .250 in the last week with three RBIs and a run scored. Rounding out the best bats in the last week is Mike Yastrzemski. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a home run, two RBIs, and a run scored. The Giants are sitting just .220 in the last week, with 18 runs scored in five games.

Current Giants have 17 career at-bats against Aaron Civale. they have hit just .176 against him. Michael Conforto is two for five with a double. Meanwhile, Thario Estrada is one for four with a home run and three RBIs.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers are 11th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting eight in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging. Willy Adames has led the way this year. He is hitting .253 this year with a .339 on-base percentage. Adames has 24 home runs, 88 RBIs, 14 stolen bases, and 76 runs scored on the year. William Contreras is also having a great year. He is hitting .281 on the year with 17 home runs and 74 RBIs. Contreras leads the team with a .358 on-base percentage and 82 runs scored. Rhys Hoskins has been solid this year as well. He is hitting just .217 but has a .300 on-base percentage. Hoskins has 21 home runs and 65 RBIs while he has scored 46 times on the year.

Rhys Hoskins has also been driving in runs in the last week. He is hitting just .200 but has a home run, five RBIs, and five runs scored. Meanwhile, Gary Sanchez is hitting .300 in the last week with a .417 on-base percentage. He has a home run, five RBIs, and three runs scored. Rounding out the top bats this week is Jackson Chourio. He is hitting .381 this week with a .435 on-base percentage. He has four RBIs and three runs scored. The Brewers are hitting .243 in the last week with 19 runs scored in the last five games.

Final Giants-Brewers Prediction & Pick

Aaron Civale has not been great this year, but he has been much better when starting at home. Further, the Giants have lost four games in which Hayden Birdsong has started. The Giants have also lost four of the last five times Birdsng has made a start on the road. The Brewers are hitting well, and scoring nearly four runs per game as of late. They should be able to score plenty of runs against Hayden Birdsong in this one.

Final Giants-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers ML (-138)