MLB action continues Saturday as we bring you another prediction and pick for this matchup between National League teams looking to build up a winning streak. The San Francisco Giants (26-25) will visit the Milwaukee Brewers (27-24) for the final game of this series. The Giants won both previous meetings. Check out our MLB odds series for our Giants-Brewers prediction and pick.

The San Francisco Giants are currently in third-place in the NL West and sit 4.5 games back of the leading Los Angeles Dodgers. The Giants have been especially hot as of late and have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games. They won last nights meeting after blowing out the Brewers at home to the tune of 15-1. Logan Webb (RHP) will be their likely starter in this one.

The Milwaukee Brewers currently lead the NL Central and have a 0.5-game lead on the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Brewers have found their footing and emerged as the favorites to win the Central Division if they can stave off the Pirates. They’ll need to string some wins together to avoid being swept in this series by the Giants. Corbin Burnes (RHP) will be their starter in this one.

Here are the Giants-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Brewers Odds

San Francisco Giants: -102

Milwaukee Brewers: -116

Over (7.5): +100

Under (7.5): -122

How To Watch Giants vs. Brewers

TV: Regional Coverage

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/1:10 p.m. PT

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants come into this game with the confidence of shutting out this Brewers team in their last two meetings and allowing only one run. During their last game, the Giants managed to put up 15 runs in Milwaukee while limiting the Brewers to just one run. Their pitching has been sensational in shutting down the Brewers’ bats and they’ll be in a great spot to sweep this series.

Logan Webb will be their starter behind his 3-5 record and 2.91 ERA thru 65 innings of work. While he hasn’t been the most consistent, he’s been able to strike batters out at a decent rate and gives the Giants a chance to win each time he’s out. Their bats are hitting a fever pitch and will look to stay hot. If the Giants can replicate the last two games, they should win this one easily.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Brewers have found their identity as a team and are in control of the NL Central. The race, however, is very close with the Pirates enjoying a good season and the Cubs surging, so it’ll be important for the Brewers to capitalize on these games at home. They’re 15-11 when playing at Miller Park and have been able to see the ball well in their recent stretches. However, they’re having a ton of trouble with this Giants squad and have been outscored 20-1 in this series.

The Brewers will send Corbin Burnes to the mound with his 4-4 record and 3.97 ERA thru 56.2 innings. He’s been a solid starter for the Brewers and has a 2-1 record when pitching at home. He’ll give the Brewers the advantage on the mound in this one, but it’ll be hard to turn it into a win if their lineup can’t string together extra-base hits.

Final Giants-Brewers Prediction & Pick

The Giants seems to have the Brewers’ number in this series. Their lineup is on fire right now and they’ll be swinging hot after posting 15 runs in their win last night. It was looking like the Brewers could win this series before it played out. Now, however, the smart thing to do is to side with the Giants as they look to sweep this series and continue their race for the NL west.

Final Giants-Brewers Prediction & Pick: San Francisco Giants (-102)