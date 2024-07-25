The Giants make the trip to San Francisco to face the Giants! These two teams are trending in opposite directions. The Dodgers are red-hot as one of the best teams in the MLB and then the Giants have had issues with consistency this year. The Dodgers have won the first two games in this series too. Our MLB odds series has our Giants-Dodgers prediction, odds, and pick for Thursday.

Giants-Dodgers Projected Starters

Logan Webb vs. Clayton Kershaw

Logan Webb (7-8) with a 3.59 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched six innings and gave up four runs on eight hits with four walks and four strikeouts in a Giants loss.

2024 Road Splits: (3-5) 4.09 ERA

Clayton Kershaw (13-5) with a 2.46 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP (2023 stats)

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +120

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

Time: 4:10 pm ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area / Spectrum SportsNet

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants have been up and down this season towards a 48-54 record. They have also lost four of their last five games and two straight in this series. The Giants have been very good behind the plate on offense but then their pitching has struggled and ranks near the bottom of the MLB. Matt Chapman, Thairo Estrada, Michael Conforto, Jung Hoo Lee, and Jorge Soler comprise the bulk of a very talented batting lineup. Their pitching needs to be better after struggling for most of the year, but Logan Webb, Kyle Harrison, and Jordan Hicks have been solid to varying degrees for the Giants. The Giants have talent, but they need to figure things out.

The Giants are starting Logan Webb on the mound. He has a 7-8 record, a 3.59 ERA, and a 1.27 WHIP. He has allowed four runs on eight hits with four walks and four strikeouts through 130.1 innings. The Giants have gone 9-11 in the 20 games that he has started in. Webb has been the biggest bright spot for the Giants this season. He gets a huge challenge against the Dodgers behind the plate with how much star power they have and how well they are playing.

The Giants' offense has been average this season. They are 16th in team batting average at .241 after finishing last season with a .254 average. The offense is led by Heliot Ramos and Matt Chapman in almost every important batting category. Chapman leads in batting average at .230, in OBP at .318, and in total hits at 86. Then, Ramos leads in home runs at 10 and Estrada leads in RBI at 39. The Giants have been okay at best on offense, and a matchup against Kershaw in his first game of the year should be a huge challenge because he is still one of the best pitchers in the MLB.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers were the team with the biggest expectations heading into this season and are living up to them. They have a 61-41 record and have won five straight games, including the first two in this series. Their offense is a top five unit, while their pitching is a top 10 unit in the MLB. On offense, there are stars with Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Teoscar Hernandez, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, and Max Muncy. Their pitching is then led by Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Gavin Stone on the mound.

The Dodgers are starting Clayton Kershaw on the mound for his first start of the season. Last season, he had a 13-5 record, 2.46 ERA, and a 1.06 WHIP. He allowed 39 runs on 100 hits with 40 walks and 137 strikeouts through 131.2 innings last year. Kershaw has been the best pitcher in the MLB since he entered the league in 2008. He gets a decent matchup to come back against in a Giants offense that has been inconsistent all season.

The Dodgers have the most talent on offense in the MLB, and they are sitting with a .254 batting average, which is fifth in the MLB. This is after they finished with a .257 batting average last year. Shohei Ohtani leads the way in every important batting category. He leads in batting average at .314, in home runs at 30, in RBI at 73, in total hits at 122, and in OBP with Mookie Betts out due to injury at .400. The Dodgers get a difficult matchup in this game against Webb for the Giants. He has been the best pitcher for a struggling pitching staff in San Francisco.

Final Giants-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Giants have struggled to find any consistency this year, while the Dodgers are the most talented team in the MLB and are red-hot currently. Kershaw will be rusty, while Webb has been solid on the mound for the Giants. The Dodgers are the better offense, but this should be a pitching duel. Expect Webb to be the difference and the Giants should cover on the road in this game.

Final Giants-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Giants +1.5 (-176)