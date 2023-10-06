As the NFL season enters week five, the New York Giants go on the road to battle the Miami Dolphins. Read for more to hear our NFL odds series and the Giants-Dolphins prediction and pick.

The New York Football Giants enter this matchup on the heels of another embarrassing loss. The offensive line drew comparisons to Swiss cheese all week long as they allowed 11 sacks, resulting in 67 yards lost. Starting quarterback Daniel Jones looked as confused and rattled as ever as he threw two interceptions (one of which was a pick-six) and was thrown to the ground seemingly every other play. The Giants have not lost three games in a row since December of 2021 and will try to avoid so in this week five battle in Miami.

The Miami Dolphins were as hot as the sun coming into week four, fresh off of dropping 70 points against Denver. The Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill connection had Tua as a favorite by a wide margin in the MVP race, and the Dolphins looked like Super Bowl favorites in the AFC. However, the Buffalo Bills rained on their parade roughly in week four. They beat the Dolphins by four touchdowns and reclaimed the lead in the AFC East. Now, the Dolphins will look to respond in week five at home against the Giants and show that they still have what it takes to be considered AFC favorites.

Here are the Giants-Dolphins NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Giants-Dolphins Odds

New York Giants: +11.5 (-105)

Miami Dolphins: -11.5 (-115)

Over: 47.5 (-114)

Under: 47.5 (-106)

How to Watch Giants vs. Dolphins Week 5

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT

TV: FOX

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

These days, in the NFL, it appears that penalties often decide the outcome of the biggest games and plays, as anti-climactic as that may be. So when that is the case, the teams with the best discipline or acting win games. In the case of the Giants, it is the latter. The Giants have accrued the 11th most penalty yards this season. On 27 penalties drawn, they have been awarded 237 yards. Coincidentally enough, the Dolphins have given up the 10th most yards in penalties with 237. Drawing this contact, whether it be through Jones making deep throws down the field or a defensive lineman selling hand contact from the Dolphins offensive line, will be critical. This is one of the few advantages the Giants have the upper hand in, so they must take advantage of it.

It has become clear this season that New York is a second-half team. The Giants have scored 37 of their 43 total points in the second half. So if they can keep a tight first half and maintain competitiveness with the Dolphins, their second-half motor and Miami's lackluster second-half defense provides the perfect recipe for success. The Dolphins are allowing an average of 13.8 points per game in the second half, and if they continue to take their foot off the gas in the second half, it could allow the Giants to sneak up on them.

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread

Plain and simple, the Miami Dolphins have been an offensive juggernaut this season. They lead the league in almost every major category. Whether it is total points, passing yards, rushing yards, first downs, total rushing touchdowns, or total receiving touchdowns, the list can go on and on with what the Dolphins lead the league in. Leading to one of the most entertaining offenses in decades, this team out-mans and outmatches every opponent they face regarding offensive talent and playcalling.

Speed kills. The opponents of the Miami Dolphins know this feeling all too well. Of all the players in the league this season that have stepped on the field, the Miami Dolphins have had the fastest ball carriers. The top five fastest ball carry speeds are Devon Achane, Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Hill, and Achane. Each player could clock faster than 21.5 miles per hour, with Achane having the fastest time of 21.93 mph.

Many know about the suspect O-Line play stemming from New York because of the extensive coverage of it in the aftermath of Monday night's loss to Seattle. However, many do not know about New York's real problem with injury concerns to these guys up front. The Giants have five offensive linemen on the injury report heading into this week, including All-Pro Andrew Thomas, who is expected to miss the game. So, with all the new faces appearing on the line for the Giants, the Dolphins front will take advantage of mismatches. Although their defense has only ten sacks on the year so far, they have accounted for the 12th most total yards lost on sacks. This type of lopsided advantage could spell disaster for the Giants.

Final Giants-Dolphins Prediction & Pick

In the steepest line of the week, it seems apparent that oddsmakers are expecting a blowout. The Miami Dolphins appear to be better in every facet of the game, from offense to defense to special teams. So the question seems to become not if they will win, but by how much. Considering the Giants have lost all three of their games this season by 18 or more points, and the Dolphins were embarrassed in a 28-point beatdown in Buffalo, they will come back with a vengeance. Giving a team in the NFL double-digit points is always tough, but I will be laying the points with Miami in this matchup with New York.

Final Giants-Dolphins Prediction & Pick: Miami Dolphins -11.5 (-115)