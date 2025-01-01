ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back for yet another betting prediction and pick to close out the NFL's Regular Season as we continue Week 18 coverage. Bitter rivals will close their seasons out as the New York Giants (3-13) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) in an intriguing matchup with several storylines. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Giants-Eagles prediction and pick.

Giants-Eagles Last Game – Matchup History

The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles last met in East Rutherford in October earlier this year when the Eagles won 28-3. Former Giant Saquon Barkley scored a touchdown in his first game against New York and the Eagles cruised behind two more Jalen Hurts' runs for a touchdown. The Giants couldn't mount much of anything against the stout defense of Philadelphia.

Overall Series: Philadelphia Eagles lead the overall series 94-88-2.

Here are the Giants-Eagles NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Giants-Eagles Odds

New York Giants: +2.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +118

Philadelphia Eagles: -2.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -138

Over: 38.5 (-115)

Under: 38.5 (-105)

How to Watch Giants vs. Eagles

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT

TV: CBS

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread/Win

The New York Giants are in an interesting spot to close the season as they're currently the leaders to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Of course, they'd like a win in this final game in order to preserve their pride. But with them turning the page on the Daniel Jones saga, the Giants could be hoping for their next quarterback of the future in Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. Nevertheless, Drew Lock will hope to lead his team to a victory as the city of New York looks ahead to the draft.

The Giants broke a 10-game losing streak with their most recent win over the Indianapolis Colts in a 45-33 thriller at MetLife. Drew Lock completed 17-23 passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns. It was one of the best performances of his career and he may be looking to make another case for why he deserves the QB1 spot heading into next season. Expect Lock to sling the ball around in this one as he looks for the upset.

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread/Win

Saquon Barkley will not attempt to play in a meaningless game just 101 yards shy of Eric Dickerson's Regular Season rushing record (2,105). Head Coach Nick Sirianni has been fielding opinions and with Jalen Hurts likely to sit this one out as well, the team will play it safe an sit Saquon Barkley ahead of their potential matchup with Green Bay in the Wild Card round. Nevertheless, this will be a solid opportunity for some second-string players to gain valuable minutes and experience in case they're called upon in the postseason.

With both Jalen Hurts and second-string Kenny Pickett out to injury, this game could open the door for third-year man Ian Book from Notre Dame see some playing time. With an already hobbled backfield, we could see Kenneth Gainwell benefit from an offense without Saquon Barkley or Jalen Hurts on the field. Either way, the Eagles' No. 3 defense in the league should keep this game within reach for the Eagles down to the fourth quarter.

Final Giants-Eagles Prediction & Pick

This will be an extremely interesting game given the status of Barkley for Philadelphia while the New York Giants flirt with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. With Saquon not playing and the Eagles turning deep towards their roster of quarterbacks, we could see a close game by the fourth quarter given the current betting odds.

Drew Lock will be looking to impress the organization coming off one of the best games of his career. His performance could give the Giants an edge and toughness on the road, indicative of the surprising close betting spread.

Still, the Eagles boast the No. 3 defense in the league (18.1 pts/against), the No. 7 offense (27.7 pts/for), and the No. 1 rushing offense (187.3) in the NFL. They're 10-6 ATS and 7-1 straight up when playing at home. They're also 1-6 against the Giants in there last seven meetings, covering the spread on four of those occasions.

Despite the injuries and inactive on both sides, I expect the Philadelphia defense to continue being the difference in this rivalry as they'll have the advantage in their push on the line of scrimmage. Expect a tougher day for Drew Lock against this stout secondary. The Philadelphia Eagles should cover here in a somewhat close game.

Final Giants-Eagles Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Eagles ML (-178)