ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Francisco Giants will continue their three-game series with the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at T-Mobile Stadium. Both teams are fighting to stay alive as we share our MLB odds series and make a Giants-Mariners prediction and pick.

Giants-Mariners Projected Starters

Blake Snell vs. George Kirby

Blake Snell (2-3) with a 3.67 ERA

Last Start: Snell dominated in his last outing, going seven innings, allowing one earned run, six hits, striking out 10, and walking two in a no-decision against the Oakland Athletics.

2024 Road Splits: Snell has been worse on the road, going 2-1 with a 4.33 ERA over six starts away from Oracle.

George Kirby (9-9) with a 3.40 ERA

Last Start: Kirby was efficient in his last outing, going six innings, allowing two earned runs and four hits while striking out five and walking two in a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates,

2024 Home Splits: Kirby has been better at home, going 5-3 with a 2.74 ERA over 11 starts at T-Mobile Stadium.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Mariners Odds

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: -112

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: -104

Over: 6.5 (-118)

Under: 6.5 (-104)

How to Watch Giants vs. Mariners

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants entered this one trailing the final wildcard spot by four games. Unfortunately, they have struggled to stay consistent, and this offense has mostly been bad. They just cannot hit the ball and it has resulted in numerous setbacks. But they just suffered another one that could derail their season.

Wilmer Flores is out for the season. No, he was not the best hitter, but he is still a consistent member of the lineup, and losing him is a big blow for the Giants. Mark Canha is one of the newest additions to the lineup as the Giants recently acquired him. But he is not the impact player who is capable of making much of a difference. Lamonte Wade Jr. has not been as good this season. Therefore, the Giants need improvement from him to have a chance.

Matt Chapman has been the best hitter in the lineup. So far, he leads the Giants in hits and home runs. Heliot Ramos has been excellent for the Giants and came into this one slugging 18 home runs. There is so much potential for him to grow as a hitter.

Snell has been on fire, hurling seven consecutive quality starts, including a no-hitter. Despite whatever inconsistent play the Giants have displayed, he has been the constant. When Snell finishes, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is just 23rd in team ERA. Camilo Doval has not been the best closer, going 4-1 with a 4.70 ERA and 22 saves in 27 chances.

The Giants will cover the spread if Canha, Wade, Chapman, and Ramos can clobber the baseball. Then, they need Snell to continue his stretch of excellent starts.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners entered this one 4 1/2 games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West. Unfortunately, it has been a struggle for them as their house of cards has collapsed over the last month.

Julio Rodriguez leads the M's in hits and continues to be one of the more consistent players in the lineup. Ultimately, he hopes to get hot and help his team thrive. Cal Raleigh leads the team in home runs and is on his way to surpassing 30. Now, look for him to batter the baseball and try to get one over the fence. The Mariners recently acquired Justin Turner and Randy Arozarena in trades. Unfortunately, it has not been enough to turn their fortunes.

Kirby has been good this season but has also dealt with a lack of run support. Lately, he has struggled, with one quality start in four outings. When Kirby finishes, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is 12th in team ERA. The closer's role has often shifted for the Mariners, with Andres Munoz and Ryan Stanek taking turns.

The Mariners will cover the spread if their bats can wake up and drive runners home. Then, they need a dominant outing from Kirby.

Final Giants-Mariners Prediction & Pick

The Giants are 65-64 against the run line, while the Mariners are 64-64. Additionally, the Giants are 27-35 against the run line on the road, while the M's are 37-26 against the run line at home. The one thing that sticks out here is that Snell has been dominant recently while Kirby has struggled. Plus, it's difficult to see the Mariners scoring anything off Snell. But it is also difficult to see the Giants doing anything, either. Mariners cover at home. While the M's struggled on Friday, they will pick it up this time around.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Giants-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-194)