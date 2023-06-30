The San Francisco Giants head to the Big Apple to face the New York Mets. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Mets prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Giants enter the game after losing two of three to the Toronto Blue Jays. In the series, the offense struggled. They managed to score just five runs in three games but still picked up one win in a shut-out performance. Still, the Giants have won six of their last ten and 13 of their last 17 overall. They sit at 45-36 on the season, just 2.5 games behind the Diamondbacks for first place in the NL West.

Meanwhile, the Mets have been awful. They come in off a series in which they lost three of four at the hands of the Brewers. They have now lost seven of their last nine games and have fallen to 36-45 on the season. That places them 17.5 games back of the Braves in the division and 11.5 games back of the Giants for the final wild-card spot.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants are in third place in the NL West currently, but they are in a position to snag a wild card birth and sit just 2.5 games back of the Diamondbacks. They cooled a little of their hot play earlier this month. After winning ten straight games, they are just 3-4 since. The offense had been rolling, but it has also cooled off. In their last four games, the offense has scored just seven runs. Overall, they are ninth in the majors in runs scored while sitting top 15 in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage.

Mike Yastrzemski is expected to return after this series, which will be a huge boost to the offense. He had hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs in June before going down with an injury. While Yastrzemski has been out, Lamonte Wade Jr has been hitting well. Yesterday he drew two more walks, which places him at 15 for the month and gave him a .430 on-base percentage this month. He is also hitting .314 with two home runs and 11 RBIs. The big thing for Wade has been the runs scored. He has scored 15 times so far this month.

Joining Wade in hot hitting is Patrick Bailey. The rookie catcher is now on a ten-game hitting streak, extending his streak with a double yesterday. He has doubled in each of his last three games as well. This month, Bailey is hitting .319 with 11 RBIS, seven doubles, a triple, and two home runs. He has been striking out more lately though. He has strikeouts in each of his last four games, and six overall in that period.

Alex Cobb will be pitching for the Giants today with his 5-2 record and 3.09 ERA. He has been out of the lineup due to an oblique strain, but before that, he has been pitching fairly well. In two of his three starts in June, he allowed two runs or less. He has 19 strikeouts in 16.2 innings on the month, with a 3.24 ERA and a 1-0 record. The Giants have done well with him on the mound as of late. They have won seven times in his last eight starts.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets have been dreadful as of late, losing nine of their last 12 games. The big issue in the losses has been the offense. In their nine losses, they have scored just 32 runs, averaging just over three runs per game. In contrast, they have scored 22 runs in their three wins, averaging 7.33 runs per game. Overall, the offense is middling. They are 16th in the season in runs scored while sitting 21st in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

In the last week, not all has been lost. Brandon Nimmo has been great. He is hitting .333 in his last seven games while driving in seven runs. Nimmo has been solid in June. He is hitting .258 for the month but has a .367 on-base percentage. In that time he has driven in 18 runs with the help of seven home runs. He has also scored 13 times.

Meanwhile, Pete Alonso has been struggling. Since coming back from injury on June 18th, Alonso has just six RBIs with the help of two home runs. He is hitting just .163 since coming back from injury and has struck out nine times.

Sitting next to Pete Alonso on the struggle bus is Francisco Lindor. Lindor is hitting just .217 this month with 14 RBIs and six home runs. He has struck out 24 times while reaching base just 32. That is primarily helped by his 14 walks this month.

Carlos Carrasco takes the mound for the Mets today. He is 2-3 on the season with a 6.19 ERA. This month has been a struggle for him. The Mets have lost all four games that Carrasco has started this month as he has only made it through five innings one time in the month. He has pitched just 16.2 innings in four games while giving up 14 runs, 13 earned. Carrasco also has been struggling to give up the home run. He has given up five home runs in four starts this month. Carrasco has also given up home runs in seven straight starts and nine of ten this year.

Final Giants-Mets Prediction & Pick

This is a match-up of two teams with similar expectations going in opposite directions. Both ball clubs expect to be playoff teams, but one is trending in that direction, while the other is on the verge of a complete collapse. The Mets offense has been dreadful as of late, and to make matters worse they are sending out a poor pitcher today. Carrasco has been bad as of late and is giving up way too many home runs and hits. The Giants will be taking advantage of that today. Expect another home run to be given up and the Giants to get the win in this one.

