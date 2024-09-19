ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Francisco Giants are across the country to take on the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Giants-Orioles prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Giants-Orioles Projected Starters

Logan Webb vs. Zach Eflin

Logan Webb (12-10) with a 3.53 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 193.2 innings pitched, 161K/47BB, .261 oBA

Last Start: vs. San Diego Padres: Loss, 4 innings, 7 hits, 4 runs, 3 earned, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 16 starts, 4.30 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 92 innings pitched, 82K/31BB, .289 oBA

Zach Eflin (10-9) with a 3.55 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 154.2 innings pitched, 128K/18BB, .254 oBA

Last Start: at Detroit Tigers: Loss, 6.2 innings, 5 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 10 starts, 2.63 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 61.2 innings pitched, 52K/5BB, .248 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Orioles Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: +116

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: -136

Over: 7.5 (-104)

Under: 7.5 (-118)

How to Watch Giants vs. Orioles

Time: 1:05 PM ET/10:05 AM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, MASN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

Logan Webb is the workhorse for the Giants. He is having a good season and constantly goes deep into games. The Giants will need him to have one of his good starts Thursday. A lot of Webb's success comes from his chase rate, and ground ball rate. It is very hard to get extra-base hits when you are always chasing pitches. It is also hard to get extra bases when you are constantly hitting the ball on the ground. If Webb can continue to get ground balls and force the Orioles to expand the zone, the Giants will win.

Webb, as mentioned, needs to be at his best in this game. The Orioles are a good baseball team, but they do chase a lot of pitches. Webb does a great job getting hitters to chase below the zone with his sinker and changeup, so do not be surprised to see the Orioles get themselves out plenty of times in this game. If Webb can get the Orioles to get themselves out, he will go deep into this game and lead the Giants to a win.

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

Baltimore has Eflin on the mound, and he has really come into his own with the Orioles. With Baltimore, Eflin has a 2.22 ERA through 44.2 innings pitched. He has 41 strikeouts to just five walks, and a 1.03 WHIP with the Orioles, as well. His command has been great all season, and it is finally starting to pay off with the Orioles. If Eflin can continue to be great with the Orioles, Baltimore is going to win this game.

Webb is a good pitcher, but he has not been good lately, and he is worse on the road. In September, Webb has thrown 16 innings, but he has a 6.75 ERA. Along with that, Webb has allowed opponents to hit .362 off him this month. He has not thrown well, and the Orioles need to take advantage of that. Baltimore has a good offense, they hit for a lot of power, and they do not strike out a whole bunch. If the Orioles can take advantage of a struggling pitcher, the Orioles will win this game.

Final Giants-Orioles Prediction & Pick

This is a good pitching matchup, but I think Eflin will come out on top. I will take the Orioles to win this game.

Final Giants-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles ML (-136)