Michael King takes to the mound for the San Diego Padres as they face the San Francisco Giants. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Padres prediction and pick.

Giants-Padres Projected Starters

Mason Black vs. Michael King

Mason Black (0-2) with a 7.45 ERA and a 1.66 WHIP

Last Start: Black went five innings, giving up four hits and a home run. He would give up two runs in a loss to the Marlins

2024 Road Splits: Black is 0-1 on the road in two appearances, with an 11.57 ERA.

Michael King (11-8) with a 3.17 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP

Last Start: King went just 4.1 innings, giving up seven hits and four walks. He would allow two runs and take the loss to the Cardinals.

2024 Home Splits: King is 3-5 at home in 12 starts this year with a 3.56 ERA and a .223 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Padres Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-125)

Moneyline: +176

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+104)

Moneyline: -2210

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (+100)

How to Watch Giants vs. Padres

Time: 9:40 PM ET/ 6:40 PM PT

TV: Apple TV+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants are 16th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 20th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging percentage. Matt Chapman leads the way this year. He is hitting .247 on the year with a .333 on-base percentage. He has 22 home runs, 69 RBIs, and has scored 90 times. Joining him in having a solid year is Heliot Ramos. He is hitting .274 on the year with a .331 on-base percentage. Ramos has 20 home runs, 67 RBIs, and 43 runs scored. Rounding out the top bats is Michael Conforto. He is hitting just .227 this year but with a .307 on-base percentage. He has 15 home runs, 55 RBIs and 45 runs scored this year.

Matt Chapman has led the way in the last week. He is hitting .278 in the last week with a home run, five RBIs, and two runs scored. Also driving in runs this week is LaMonte Wade Jr. He is hitting just .200, but has a home run, four RBIs, and two runs scored. Also having a productive week is Mike Yastrzemski. He is hitting .267 with a .476 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, three RBIs, and six runs scored. The Giants are hitting just .189 in the last week with five home runs and 22 runs scored.

Current Giants have 41 career at-bats against Michael King. They have hit just .146 against him. Matt Chapman has the most experience but is just one for 17 with an RBI. Meanwhile, LaMonte Wade Jr. is two for six with an RBI as well.

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Padres are sixth in runs scored, while sitting first in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging. Manny Machado has led the way this year. He is hitting .273 on the year with a .325 on-base percentage. He has 23 home runs, 86 RBIs, and 67 runs scored. Jackson Merrill is also having a solid year. He is hitting .294 on the year with a .326 on-base percentage. He has 22 home runs, 82 RBIs, and 70 runs scored. Merrill has also stolen 16 bases on the year. Also having a solid year is Jake Cronenworth. He is hitting .250 on the year but has 16 home runs and 78 RBIs. He has scored 69 times this year. Jurickson Profar rounds out the top bats on the year. He is hitting .278 with a .382 on-base percentage. Profar has 21 home runs, 81 RBIs, and 79 runs scored this year.

Manny Machado is also on fire at the plate. He is hitting .269 in the last week but has a home run, seven RBIs, and two runs scored. Jackson Merrill is also hot. He is hitting .375 in the last week with three home runs, seven RBIs, and four runs scored. Rounding out the best bats on the year is Jake Cronenworth. He is hitting .348 in the last week with a home run, three RBIs, a stolen base, and four runs scored. The Padres are hitting .245 in the last week. They have seven home runs plus 31 runs scored in the last week. Further, they have stolen eight bases in the last week.

Final Giants-Padres Prediction & Pick

While Michael King went just 4.1 innings in his last start, he has been solid in the last month. In August he was 2-2 with a 2.73 ERA and the Padres went 3-2. The Giants are struggling at the plate. They have scored just over three runs per game as of late. Further, they have created just 16.1 runs in the last week. Meanwhile, the Padres are playing well. They are scoring over five runs per game in the last week. The Padres are just 4.5 games back of the Dodgers in the division, while they have a 3.5-game lead over the final Wild Card spot. They need to continue to play well and have gone 7-3 in the last ten games. The Padres should score plenty in this game, and when Michael King has had run support, he has been fantastic. Take the Padres in this one.

Final Giants-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5 (+104)