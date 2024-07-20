It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants Rockies prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Giants Rockies.

The San Francisco Giants endured a brutal loss on Friday against the Colorado Rockies. It wasn't just the fact that the Giants blew a 3-0 lead after four and a half innings. It wasn't just that the bullpen imploded and that the bats couldn't do anything against the Colorado bullpen. It wasn't just that the Giants, already in trouble in the National League wild card race, lost to one of the worst teams in baseball to start the second half of the season. It was all of that, added onto a wrenching turn of events which had a real effect on the outcome. In the fourth inning, San Francisco's Brett Wisely hit a ground ball down the first-base line with runners on first and second and one out, with the Giants leading 3-0. The ball went past the Rockies' first baseman, who was playing well off the line. The ball was about to roll down the line and into the corner for an extra-base hit. The Giants were about to go up 4-0 and have runners at second and third. Instead, the ball hit the first-base umpire, caromed to the Colorado first baseman, and turned into an out. The Rockies got out of the inning, kept their deficit at three runs, and then rallied in the second half of the game. Having a bad bounce like that can reinforce every last pessimistic thought or instinct. The Giants have to battle back behind staff ace Logan Webb and grab a win here. If they don't, they're going to have an even tougher time digging out of this hole they have created in the National League wild card chase.

Giants-Rockies Projected Starters

Logan Webb vs. Kyle Freeland

Logan Webb (7-7) has a 3.47 ERA. Webb was atrocious last week against the Blue Jays, but that brutal outing did not lift his ERA above 3.50. That tells you how good and consistent Webb was before his rare clunker versus Toronto. Webb needs to pitch like an ace for the Giants to have any hope of gaining ground in the wild card race over the next two months. He needs his underperforming hitters to raise their game and become more reliable in high-leverage situations. A 3.47 ERA should not lead to a .500 record in 14 decisions, but that is where Webb currently stands.

Last Start: Wednesday, July 10 versus the Toronto Blue Jays: 5 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 4 K

2024 Road Splits: 11 starts, 64 1/3 IP, 70 H, 30 R, 3 HR, 16 BB, 63 K

Kyle Freeland (1-3) has a 6.00 ERA. He missed multiple months this season, coming back from injury. His rust is still apparent, but he has thrown a few really good games this season. His arm is fresh. Colorado could get a lot of innings from Freeland in the remainder of the season. That would reduce exposure to a bad bullpen.

Last Start: Wednesday, July 10 versus the Cincinnati Reds: 6 2/3 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 9 K

2024 Home Splits: 3 starts, 18 IP, 14 H, 6 R, 0 HR, 4 BB, 11 K

Here are the Giants-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Rockies Odds

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -162

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +136

Over: 10 (-115)

Under: 10 (-105)

How To Watch Giants vs. Rockies

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/5:10 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants) / MLB (Rockies) / MLB Extra Innings

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants have Logan Webb on the hill in a game they badly need to win against an opponent which has one of the worst records in baseball. That seems like a simple, clear-cut case for San Francisco to cover.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Giants just don't hit very well and they don't score very often. Kyle Freeland has pitched a few really good games this year. If we see the good version of him, Colorado can cover.

Final Giants-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Giants simply have to win this game, and they have their ace on the mound. Take San Francisco.

Final Giants-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Giants -1.5